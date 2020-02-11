IN BRIEF: Ocwen still owes $119K for dunning debtors after discharge - 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals let stand, for now, a ruling that Ocwen Loan Servicing must pay $119,000 for dunning a Nevada couple 119 times after their debts were discharged in bankruptcy, and that it may be liable for punitive damages as well.

Ocwen had serviced the mortgage on a home that Christopher and Valerie Marino abandoned when they filed their Chapter 7 petition in March 2013. Ocwen foreclosed that July, and the Marinos received a discharge of all debts before the case was closed in September 2013.

