IN BRIEF: Oracle, UnitedHealthcare must cover 'defiant' teen’s residential treatment - judge

The Oracle America Inc Flexible Benefit Plan and its ERISA plan manager, UnitedHealthcare, ignored UHC’s own guidelines for treating a behavioral disorder by declining to pay for a teenager’s 13-month stay at a residential treatment facility, a federal judge in Oakland, California ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Oracle plan-participant “Robert C.” was entitled to reimbursement for treatment for Oppositional Defiant Disorder that his son, Andrew, received at Change Academy Lake of the Ozarks as a condition of juvenile probation. The 16-year-old had shoved his mother and punched his father in the face, breaking his own hand and Robert’s nose and eye socket.

