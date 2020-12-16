IN BRIEF: Panel creates new MDLs for COVID-19 claims against Erie Insurance, Generali

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday created two new MDLs for coronavirus-related claims against insurance companies, consolidating cases for pretrial proceedings against business insurer Erie Insurance and travel insurer Generali Group and its affiliates.

The panel assigned 25 cases pending against Erie to U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak in Pittsburgh, calling Western Pennsylvania “the clear center of gravity for this litigation” since that is where Erie is based and many of the cases have been filed.

