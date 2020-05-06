IN BRIEF: Peabody Energy’s reorganization bars climate-change lawsuits – 8th Circuit

Peabody Energy Corp’s successful Chapter 11 reorganization in 2017 hauled away its potential liability to three California communities for allegedly contributing to climate change between 1965 and 2015, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based coal conglomerate was among 30 fossil-fuel companies sued by San Mateo County, Marin County and the City of Imperial Beach in California state courts in July 2017.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Wen5nb