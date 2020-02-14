IN BRIEF: Pharmacies must disclose Ohio opioid data while 6th Circ. weighs mandamus

Eleven pharmacies that are being sued by two Ohio counties for allegedly contributing to the opioid-abuse crisis must turn over information on the prescriptions they have filled in Ohio since 2006, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The court, however, granted their bid for an emergency stay of nationwide discovery in an order filed on Thursday, responding to a mandamus petition by CVS, Walmart and other pharmacies facing a November trial in the lawsuit by Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

