IN BRIEF: Pipeline operator cannot arbitrate contract claims - for now

A federal judge in Houston has ruled that a subsidiary of pipeline operator Buckeye Partners LP cannot proceed with plans to send to arbitration a vendor’s $6 million breach of contractual claim.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Thursday granted defendant J2 Resources LLC’s emergency motion for preliminary injunction, concluding that under controlling circuit precedent, its contract with Wood River Pipe Lines LLC does not give the arbitrator the power to decide whether the case’s particular claims fall under its scope.

