Proskauer Rose, one of the largest U.S. law firms, on Friday named corporate department co-chair Daryn Grossman as its managing partner.

Grossman succeeds Bruce Lieb, who was Proskauer’s first managing partner and who held the role for nine years, the firm said in a statement on Friday. Grossman will continue to counsel clients while serving as managing partner, she said in an email to Reuters on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tNLvs4