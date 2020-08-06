IN BRIEF: Quinn Emanuel, Kirkland see London moves as Linklaters grows in New York

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Kirkland & Ellis saw partners come and go in London on Thursday, while their U.K.-based competitor Linklaters boosted its presence this week in New York.

In London, Kirkland private equity partner David D’Souza is joining Herbert Smith Freehills’ global corporate practice, while litigation giant Quinn Emanuel has added international arbitration and disputes partner Justin Michaelson from Fried Frank, according to Thursday press releases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fBnR3Y