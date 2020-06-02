IN BRIEF: Restructuring atty Adam Rogoff joins O'Melveny amid demand spike

O’Melveny & Myers on Monday announced it has hired restructuring partner Adam Rogoff, amid an uptick in client demand for that practice group as shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus decimate sectors of the U.S. economy.

Rogoff will be based in New York, O’Melveny said in a statement on Monday. He joins the firm from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. His client roster has included mobile device accessory maker the Targus Corp and shipper Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, according to O’Melveny’s website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3gFAcG9