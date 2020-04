A rival of BlackBerry Corp in the mobile security industry has filed a lawsuit accusing it of abusing its patent portfolio and seeking “extortionate” royalty fees.

Mountain View, California-based MobileIron Inc, which competes with BlackBerry in the enterprise software industry, sued the smartphone pioneer on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aS4ZeM