IN BRIEF: Sidley reports double-digit growth in partner profits

Sidley Austin’s profits per equity partner hit $2.82 million in 2019, up approximately 10.6% from 2018, with much of that growth coming from work related to regulatory and enforcement, banking and financial services and energy and infrastructure related matters, the law firm said.

Sidley, founded in Chicago, said its revenue rose 5.3% to nearly $2.34 billion in 2019 and its revenue per lawyer grew 6.6% to nearly $1.22 million, in a statement on Wednesday.

