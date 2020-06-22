Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Solo lawyer to air defamation claims against Dorsey & Whitney at 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument Tuesday in a solo practitioner’s bid to revive his defamation lawsuit against Dorsey & Whitney over a post the law firm published on its Consumer Financial Services blog and republished on a legal-marketing site.

Shimshon Wexler, an Atlanta lawyer who is also licensed in New York, says the firm impugned his veracity, honesty and fitness as a lawyer and exposed him to ridicule by publishing the piece, “TCPA Class Certification Denial Exposes Major Spousal Scheme.”

