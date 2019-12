The State Bar of California announced in a statement on Friday that its executive director Leah Wilson will step down on Jan. 17, 2020.

Chief of programs Donna Hershkowitz will serve as the bar’s interim executive director. She said in a statement Friday that she was “honored” by the selection. A representative for the bar declined to comment Friday.

