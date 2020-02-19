IN BRIEF: Sullivan & Cromwell counsels Ally on $2.65 bln CardWorks bid

Auto lender Ally Financial Inc has tapped Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys as advisers on its approximately $2.65 billion bid to buy CardWorks, a non-prime credit card and consumer finance lender, in a deal that could diversify its consumer product offerings.

Sullivan & Cromwell’s team on the deal included New York corporate partners Mitchell Eitel and C. Andrew Gerlach, the law firm said in an email to Reuters on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V3PeNg