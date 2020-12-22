IN BRIEF: Supermodel can’t sue Shahs of Sunset over scheming diva portrayal - 9th Circ

Former supermodel and reality star Janice Dickinson cannot sue Ryan Seacrest Productions, NBC Universal and fashion designer Erik Rosette over her portrayal as a scheming bully on Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset,” the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

Dickinson filed the suit in 2018 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing the defendants of violating the Lanham Act by tarnishing her personal brand as a fashion celebrity. According to Dickinson, she had agreed to model a metallic silver romper by Rosette at a benefit runway show during Los Angeles Fashion Week in 2016, but Rosette conspired with Seacrest’s “agent or agents” to use footage from that event in a 2017 episode without her knowledge.

