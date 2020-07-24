IN BRIEF: Trimmed re-pleading did not create insurance coverage, duty to defend – 11th Circuit

An insurer had no duty to defend its insured against a Florida lawsuit in which the plaintiff had amended her complaint to erase all the facts that precluded coverage, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

While Florida generally determines an insurer’s duty to defend based on the “four corners” of the underlying complaint, it recognizes a “rare exception” for instances in which the plaintiff “omitted a crucial, undisputed fact in a patent attempt to ‘plead into coverage,’” the 11th Circuit said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jtQkff