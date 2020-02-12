IN BRIEF: Trump taps Gibson Dunn partner, ex-Kavanaugh clerk to be fed judges

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Jennifer Rearden, a partner in law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher’s litigation and crisis management practice, as his pick to serve as a Manhattan federal judge.

The White House cited Rearden’s experience litigating complex commercial cases before U.S. federal and state courts in a statement on Wednesday announcing Trump’s intent to nominate her. Rearden and a representative for Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to request for comment on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SJId1k