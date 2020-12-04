IN BRIEF: Wachtell, Wilson Sonsini get the work as Flutter ups stake in FanDuel

Online gambling company Flutter Entertainment tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to boost its bet on FanDuel, shelling out $4.175 billion to take over Fastball Holdings’ portion of the company for a 95% stake. Fastball is being represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in the deal, which was announced Thursday.

The Wachtell Lipton team was led by corporate partners Andrew Brownstein, Igor Kirman and Victor Goldfeld. Other partners on the transaction included corporate counsel Kathryn Gettles-Atwa, antitrust partner Damian Didden, executive compensation and benefits partner Erica Bonnett, litigation counsel Adam Gogolak and tax partner Eiko Stange.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33IvDWr