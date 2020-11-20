Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Wilson Sonsini, Simpson Thacher take lead on Roblox IPO

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Roblox, which has seen users flock to its gaming platform during the pandemic, turned to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for its initial public offering, according to a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. demand for video games surged this year, with consumers seeking home entertainment amid long periods of home confinement during coronavirus lockdowns. Roblox said its revenue jumped 68% to $588.7 million for the first nine months of 2020.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35RBZVc

