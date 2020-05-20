Westlaw News
May 20, 2020 / 12:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Workers' comp firm Pond Lehocky lays off more than 25% of employees

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Pond Lehocky Giordano, a Philadelphia-based workers’ compensation law firm, is laying off more than 25% of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, the firm said Tuesday.

It will on June 1 lay off 76 employees, it said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry in May. Its website states that it currently has more than 40 attorneys and 250 staff members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3g5TlRb

