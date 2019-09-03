In-House Counsel on the Move: Sept. 3, 2019

By Caroline Spiezio Here are some recent general counsel and chief legal officer appointments and departures.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS - Professional baseball club the Oakland Athletics promoted assistant general counsel D’Lonra Ellis to vice president and general counsel Monday.

Her appointment comes as the Oakland, California-based U.S. Major League Baseball team’s club pushes forward with a proposed plan to construct a new waterfront park.

Ellis joined the Athletics’ legal department in 2017 from a general counsel role at Aspire Public Schools, a charter school management organization. She previously worked at Gap Inc and law firm Howard Rice Nemerovski Canady Falk and Rabkin, which has since been acquired by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

