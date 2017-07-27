In win for Merus, court rules Regeneron obtained patent through deception

The Dutch biotech company Merus NV won an appeals court ruling on Thursday that a patent asserted against it by rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is unenforceable because it was obtained through deception. In a 2-1 decision affirming a District Court judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the Regeneron patent, which relates to mice antibody technology, is unenforceable because a patent prosecutor at Regeneron withheld information from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tNUEzw