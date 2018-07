MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa reported net profit of 8.612 billion pesos ($433 million) for the second quarter on Wednesday, slightly up from the same period last year.

Inbursa, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, had interest revenue of 23.1 billion pesos during the quarter, up from 21.0 billion pesos a year earlier.