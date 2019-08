Aug 21 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape Plc on Wednesday appointed former Unilever executive Gijsbert de Zoeten as chief financial officer in place of Richard Howes.

Zoeten, who spent 27 years at Unilever, will join the company on Aug. 27 as CFO designate, while Howes will leave on Aug 31 to become the finance chief at business supplies distributor Bunzl.

Zoeten will assume the CFO role on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)