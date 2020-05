May 21 (Reuters) - British car dealer and distributor Inchcape Plc posted a 76% fall in its April revenue on Thursday and said the global economic impact of coronavirus-induced lockdowns would be felt until 2021.

The company, which sells new and used cars, including premium brands such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, said revenue fell 30% to 2 billion pounds ($2.44 billion) for four months ended April 30. ($1 = 0.8206 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)