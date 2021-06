June 18 (Reuters) - Car dealership Inchcape said on Friday its current-year earnings will top market estimates, helped by an uptick in demand following easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, however, warned of uncertainties in the second half of the year due to supply issues related to semi-conductor chips and the pandemic. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)