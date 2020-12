Dec 10 (Reuters) - Auto distributor and retailer Inchcape Plc said on Thursday said it expects annual pretax profit to top market expectations due to a smaller-than-feared COVID-19 impact on demand for cars and aftersales services.

The company also said it would consider resuming dividend payments at the year-end on the back of improved trading performance and a strong cash position. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru)