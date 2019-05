May 23 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape Plc said on Thursday it expects its half-year profit to be hurt by Subaru supply constraints in Australia and more problems in Ethiopia.

Revenue for the four months ended April 30 rose 3% to 3.1 billion pounds ($126.25 million), the company said.

Inchcape also announced a new 100 million share buyback plan, which will be completed in 2019. ($1 = 0.7921 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)