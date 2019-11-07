Inchcape's third-quarter revenue up on distribution business

Nov 7 (Reuters) - British car dealership Inchcape on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter group revenue helped by its distribution business and reiterated its full-year profit expectations.

The company, which sells new and used cars, including premium brands such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, said revenue rose 3% to 2.4 billion pounds ($3.08 billion) on a constant currency basis, for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Inchcape, which also said it will buy a Mercedes-Benz distributor in Uruguay and Ecuador for 47 million pounds, is expected to post reported annual pretax profit of around 331.2 million pounds, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. ($1 = 0.7789 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)