Car dealership Inchcape sees "resilient" 2018 profit performance

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape posted a 2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 2.28 billion pounds ($3 billion) at constant currency and said it expected to report a “resilient” profit performance for the full year.

The group, which operates in multiple markets around the world, saw a strong performance in South America and said it was pleased with market share gains in Asia.

In Britain and Australia, however, it said margin pressure had eased at a slower-than-anticipated pace and it was impacted in Britain by new stricter emissions rules which disrupted the delivery of cars across Europe. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)