LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape said its third-quarter revenue rose 14.6 percent to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), driven by strong growth in Singapore and helped by an acquisition in South America.

In Europe, which accounts for nearly half of the firm’s earnings, revenue rose by 1.8 percent and the company said the British market was slowing, leading to pressure on its vehicle margins. ($1 = 0.7538 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)