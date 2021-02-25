Online services drive car dealership Inchcape's profit beat

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British car dealership Inchcape on Thursday posted a better-than-expected full-year profit and resumed its annual dividend, as online services help it continue delivering vehicles at a time when the pandemic has forced car showroom to stay shut.

The company, which sells new and used cars, including premium brands including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, said pretax profit for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 was 129 million pounds ($182.63 million), compared with analysts’ expectation of 118.3 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 0.7064 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)