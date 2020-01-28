UPDATE 1-Incyte's skin disease drug meets main goal in late-stage study

(Adds drug details, shares)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Incyte said on Tuesday its cream to treat a type of skin disease met its main goal of improving the skin condition of patients with atopic dermatitis in a late-stage study.

Shares of the company rose 4.7% to $79.65 before the bell.

Atopic dermatitis is a common chronic disease characterized by inflammation of the skin.

The study here was testing the ruxolitinib cream in adolescent and adult patients aged 12 years and above.

The company said the overall safety and effectiveness of the cream was consistent with previous data.

The cream is a formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, which works by blocking inflammation-causing Janus kinases enzymes and has been designed for topical application.

Incyte and Eli Lilly and Co in 2009 entered an agreement to co-develop and commercialize Incyte’s oral JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)