Irish court appoints inspectors to Ireland's largest newspaper group

DUBLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Tuesday granted an application by the state’s corporate watchdog to appoint inspectors to investigate potentially unlawful conduct at Independent News & Media (INM), the country’s largest newspaper group.

Ireland’s Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) made the request in March following an investigation into issues at INM, including allegations that journalists’ data might have been accessed for an “improper purpose”.

INM had opposed the application and had also said it was prepared to take action if there was any wrongdoing. Its chairman told shareholders in May the board was “gravely concerned” that the appointment would significantly damage the company and lead to very considerable, ongoing financial costs.