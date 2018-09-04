FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Publishing
September 4, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish court appoints inspectors to Ireland's largest newspaper group

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Tuesday granted an application by the state’s corporate watchdog to appoint inspectors to investigate potentially unlawful conduct at Independent News & Media (INM), the country’s largest newspaper group.

Ireland’s Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) made the request in March following an investigation into issues at INM, including allegations that journalists’ data might have been accessed for an “improper purpose”.

INM had opposed the application and had also said it was prepared to take action if there was any wrongdoing. Its chairman told shareholders in May the board was “gravely concerned” that the appointment would significantly damage the company and lead to very considerable, ongoing financial costs.

Reporting by Graham Fahy Writing by Padraic Halpin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.