FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
March 12, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated a day ago

India aviation regulator orders grounding of 11 jets fitted with P&W engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp .

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in its statement has asked the airlines not to refit the affected engines.

Eight aircraft operated by IndiGo, India’s biggest low-cost carrier which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, and 3 aircraft operated by its rival GoAir are affected by the order. (Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Euan Rocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.