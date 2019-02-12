India's Vistara sees limited impact from international flight approval delays

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Delays in regulatory approvals for international flights have had only a limited impact on Indian airline Vistara’s business, the chief executive of the Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd joint venture said on Tuesday.

The airline, which had initially hoped to launch international flights last year after meeting a requirement for 20 aircraft in its fleet, has had to use one jet earmarked for international flying in the domestic market, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told reporters at the CAPA India conference.

Vistara expects to receive 12 jets in the 2020 financial year starting April 1, including its first two Boeing Co 787 widebodies, he said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)