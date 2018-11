Nov 9 (Reuters) - India’s domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 1.6 percent in October, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Friday.

The country sold a total of 284,224 passenger vehicles in the month, up from 279,877 a year earlier, rising for the first time in four months. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)