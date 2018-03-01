FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

India to consolidate 35 overseas branches of state banks - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - India’s government will consolidate 35 overseas branches of state-run lenders, with 69 more under review, the financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.

The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, he said in the tweet, adding the government will also consolidate equity stakes in joint ventures having multiple state-run bank partners.

Indian banking system has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent $2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank, the country’s second biggest state lender. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy Editing by Rafael Nam)

