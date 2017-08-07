Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

By Krishna Merchant and S Anuradha

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (IFR) - Indian fund managers expect more banks to sell tightly priced Additional Tier 1 capital now that loss-making IDBI Bank has said it will meet an August 14 coupon payment on its AT1 securities.

IDBI said last week it was still able to pay the coupon even though the terms of the AT1 notes bar the bank from servicing coupons unless it was profitable and met regulatory capital requirements. IDBI reported a higher-than-expected 51 billion rupees ($801 million) loss for the year to March 2017 and posted a common equity Tier 1 ratio, including the capital conservation buffer, of 5.64 percent, below the RBI minimum of 6.75 percent.

The approval to pay the coupon on its 10 billion 11.09 percent AT1 securities “signals regulatory forbearance”, said MUFG in an August 3 note. IDBI has unveiled a turnaround plan and is also selling non-core assets to bolster capital.

IDBI’s announcement would send spreads on AT1 securities tighter, especially for the weaker banks, said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income from SBI Funds Management.

He warned, however, that investors were not being compensated for the risks involved.

“We feel there could be mispricing of AT1 perpetual bonds in the domestic market given the loss-absorption features and also in the context of these instruments not having been tested through different cycles,” said Radhakrishnan.

A slew of Indian state-owned banks have raised AT1 capital in the past month at very tight rates. State Bank of India raised 20 billion rupees from Basel III-compliant AT1 bonds at the all-time low coupon of 8.15 percent for such instruments. Bank of Baroda issued 5 billion rupees AT1 bonds at 8.6 percent. Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank raised 15 billion rupees and 4.5 billion rupees at 8.98 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively. All four sold perpetual securities with call options after five years.

A buoyant AT1 market is good news for India’s capital-constrained state banks, which are wrestling with bad loan charges and have so far struggled to sell common equity.

Analysts warn, however, that AT1 investors are discounting bail-in risks.

“We think that market constituents are factoring in extraordinary support on such loss-absorbing securities,” said Saswata Guha, a director at Fitch Ratings. “At such tight levels, I think investors are exposing themselves to significant risks if there is a sell-off due to skipped coupon payments triggered by lower than expected government support than what the market is factoring amidst ensuing stress.”

Mutual funds still get a decent yield pick-up from AT1 bonds, compared with corporate bonds. The AT1 bonds offer yields in the range of 8 to 10 percent, while five-year AA+ and AA rated corporate bonds yield 7.33 percent and 7.59 percent, respectively.

“There is liquidity in the market and investors are looking for good paper,” said Venkat Nageswar, deputy managing director for global markets at State Bank of India. “There was good demand seen from the mutual funds and banks for SBI’s AT1 paper.” STATE SUPPORT IDBI’s announcement adds to the view that the Reserve Bank of India and the government will not let coupons be skipped.

It follows a similar situation in February, when the RBI changed its rules to allow banks to pay AT1 coupons from their statutory reserves shortly before Indian Overseas Bank was due to make a payment.

Some bankers, however, see that approach as a stop-gap solution that could lead to further problems.

“While AT1 bonds seem to becoming safer, as banks are allowed to dip into all kinds of reserves, the reserves are eventually getting depleted,” said a banker. “Nothing is left for a rainy day, and this is reducing the distinction between AT1s and senior bonds.”

Sorting out the coupon payment is important for IDBI, which has been trying to sell shares since last year. The bank hired Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, IDBI Capital, JP Morgan and SBI Capital for a 60 billion rupees qualified institutional placement, but did not launch as it did not find enough investor appetite.

State-owned banks will need an additional 1.9 trillion rupees of regulatory capital by 2019, according to S&P. The government has allocated just Rs100bn for the current fiscal year.

The bad-debt burden has made equity investors wary of India’s public-sector banks, even though stock markets are hovering at all-time highs. Syndicate Bank, for instance, is down 24.5 percent in the last three months, versus a 6.8 percent gain for the Sensex index. While the AT1 market is favourable for banks now, eventually they will have to raise equity for core capital.

PNB, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank and Dena Bank have announced respective plans to raise 30 billion rupees, 35 billion rupees, 30 billion rupees and 18 billion rupees either through rights issues, follow-on offerings or QIPs, but no timing has been finalised.

On the other hand, smaller lenders like Vijaya Bank , Indian Bank and Andhra Bank have issued mandates for institutional share placements. SBI Capital and IDBI Capital are working on the 10 billion rupees and 6 billion rupees respective QIPs of Vijaya Bank and Indian Bank, while SBI Capital and ICICI Securities are working on Andhra Bank’s 6 billion rupees share sale. Vijaya Bank has started meeting investors for the potential share sale, according to a person with knowledge of the process.

Many of these issuers waited for SBI to complete its mammoth 150 billion rupees QIP in June before testing the market. Bankers said other state-owned banks might not have the same luck as SBI which completed India’s largest QIP at a zero discount.

“These (state-owned) banks have to give between 5 and 10 percent discount to bring the investors to the table,” said a Mumbai-based ECM banker. (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)