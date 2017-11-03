FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 7:10 AM / in 2 hours

India's Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Punjab National Bank , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating forecasts.

Net profit rose to 5.61 billion rupees ($86.87 million) for the quarter ended Sept 30 from 5.49 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run bank said on Friday. (bit.ly/2h9nRzR)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.31 percent at end-September compared with 13.66 percent at end-June quarter and 13.63 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.