State Bank of India Q2 profit misses estimates
November 10, 2017 / 7:36 AM / in an hour

State Bank of India Q2 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the nation’s biggest lender by assets, reported a second-quarter net profit of 15.82 billion rupees ($243.3 million), missing estimates, on higher provisions for bad loans.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 26.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 9.83 percent at end-September compared with 9.97 percent at end-June. ($1 = 65.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

