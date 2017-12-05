FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's cenbank reiterates warnings about trading in Bitcoins
December 5, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's cenbank reiterates warnings about trading in Bitcoins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India’s central bank on Tuesday reiterated its concerns about Bitcoins, just days after the cryptocurrency hit a record high of just under $11,800, stoking fears that a rapidly swelling bubble could burst in a spectacular fashion.

The Reserve Bank of India said it wanted to reinforce its previous message to “users, holders and traders of Virtual Currencies (VCs) including Bitcoins regarding the potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks associated in dealing with such VCs.”

The statement was issued after the cryptocurrency, which trades 24 hours a day and seven days a week, climbed as high as $11,799.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange on Sunday.

The RBI had previously said those trading in virtual currencies were doing so at their own risk, given that the central bank has not given a licence or authorisation for any company to deal in such cryptocurrencies. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

