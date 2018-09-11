FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's BPCL has bought 3.08 mln T of Iran oil in April-Sept

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) -

* India’s BPCL chairman has said his company has imported 3.08 million tonnes of Iran oil in April-Sept

* India BPCL has an annual deal to buy 4.25 million tonnes of Iran oil in the fiscal year to March 2019

* India’s Bharat Petroleum Chairman says there is no communication from govt on absorbing fuel prices

* India’s BPCL exec says full crude oil production from Brazil project seen from 2022

* India’s BPCL sees mechanical completion of Kochi petrochemical plant by March 2019 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)

