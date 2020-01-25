India PM Modi says looking to expand defence sector cooperation with Brazil

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had discussed cooperation in several sectors with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and that the two countries were focussed on expanding collaboration in the defence sector.

“Today’s talks with President @jairbolsonaro covered sectors such as energy, healthcare, technology, animal husbandry and more,” Modi added in a tweet.

Bolsonaro is in India on an official trip. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)