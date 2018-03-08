FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 8, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Indian govt seeks parliament nod for $13 bln net extra spending in 2017/18 - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Thursday sought parliament’s approval to spend a net additional 853 billion rupees ($13.14 billion) in new spending in the current fiscal year to end-March 2018, a finance ministry statement said.

This extra spending is unlikely to impact the country’s fiscal deficit target for 2017/18 as India had raised the fiscal deficit target to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent earlier.

$1 = 64.9200 Indian rupees Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.