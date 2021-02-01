Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year, although the government forecasts growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year, after a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive and a rebound in consumer demand and investments.
These are the initial highlights from Sitharaman’s fiscal 2021-22 budget speech:
DEFICIT
* 2020/21 fiscal deficit seen at 9.5% of GDP
* 2021/22 fiscal deficit seen at 6.8% of GDP
* 2025/26 fiscal deficit target set at 4.5% of GDP
EXPENDITURE
* 2020/21 revised expenditure 4.39 trillion rupees ($60.14 billion)
* 2020/21 capital expenditure estimated at 5.54 trillion rupees ($75.90 billion)
* 2021/22 gross expenditure seen at 34.83 trillion rupees ($477.16 billion) in 2021/22
* To provide more than 2 trillion rupees ($27.40 billion)for states and autonomous bodies
BORROWING
* India says will need 800 billion rupees ($10.96 billion) in next two months from bond market
* 2021/22 gross market borrowing seen at 12 trillion rupees ($164.40 billion)
HEALTHCARE
* India to allocate 2.2 trillion rupees ($30.20 billion) for healthcare in 2021/22
* Sitharaman says expect two or more COVID-19 vaccines soon
* India to launch new federal health scheme with outlay of around 641 billion rupees ($8.80 billion) over the next six years
* To allocate 350 billion rupees ($4.81 billion) for COVID-19 vaccines, and allocate more funds if needed.
FINANCE
* India to introduce bill for development financial institution with capital of 200 billion rupees ($2.74 billion)
* To infuse 200 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) for recapitalization of state-run banks in FY2022
* India to consolidate certain SEBI regulations for Securities Market Code
* To relax FDI cap for insurance sector to 74% from 49%
* Set up asset reconstruction company to take over toxic assets
* To cut money market requirement to 15% from 25%
* To allocate 15 billion rupees ($205.50 million) for scheme to incentivise use of digital payments
* India to incentivise incorporation of one-person companies
TAXATION
* Proposes exemption to senior citizens for filing income tax returns
* Proposes changes in personal income taxes for non-resident Indian
* To set up dispute resolution panel for small taxpayers
DIVESTMENT
* India sets 2021/22 divestment target at 1.75 trillion rupees ($23.97 billion)
* India to divest two public sector banks and one general insurance company
* India to launch IPO of Life Insurance Corporation
* India to announce policy for privatisation of state-run companies
* To create new list of companies for divestment
* India to introduce new mechanism for privatisation of loss-running state-run companies
* To monetise surplus lands of public sector entities
INFRASTRUCTURE
* To allocate 2.87 trillion rupees ($39.40 billion) for clean water supplies over the next five years
* To allocate 3 trillion rupees ($41.10 billion) for power sector for next five years
* To provide 10 billion rupees ($137.01 million)to Solar Energy Corporation of India
* Sitharaman says will move to end power distribution company monopolies
* To double ship recycling capacity by 2024
* India to monetise infrastructure assets
TRANSPORT
* Allocates 1.18 trillion rupees ($16.17 billion) for ministry of roads and highways
* Allocates 1.1 trillion rupees ($15.07 billion) for railways
* Railways to monetise freight corridors
* India to launch new vehicle scrapping policy
* Proposes tax holiday for aircraft leasing firms in India
AGRICULTURE
* India allocates an estimated 1.7 trillion rupees ($23.29 billion) for paddy procurement
* Hikes enhanced agriculture credit target to 16.5 trillion indian rupees ($226.05 billion) in 2020/21
* To include loans for activities in allied sectors in agriculture
* To discontinue small savings fund loans to Food Corporation of India
LABOUR
* To launch database for gig economy, building and construction workers
* Social security benefits to be extended to gig economy workers
($1 = 72.9940 Indian rupees)
Compiled by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Euan Rocha
