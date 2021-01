NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India’s economy will take two years to reach its pre-pandemic growth level, the government said in a report presented to parliament on Frday.

“Overall, India is well on its path to a V-shaped recovery to pre-pandemic levels and beyond,” the government said, adding a mass vaccination drive was well underway. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani Editing by Alasdair Pal)