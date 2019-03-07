India okays plan to revive stressed thermal plants, build new units

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to revive some of the some stressed thermal power plants and set up new coal-fired power plants to curb power deficit, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Power projects of 1,320-megawatts capacity would be set up in the eastern state of Bihar and the northern Uttar Pradesh, he said.

While the Bihar power plant would cost 104.39 billion rupees ($1.49 billion), the one in Uttar Pradesh would be built with an investment of 110.89 billion rupees.

The two power projects would start operations from 2023-24, Jaitley said. ($1 = 70.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)