NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not like the banking system to be in a situation of “loose money”, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday after a meeting with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses.

The RBI is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned banks but will not “throttle” their functioning, Das told reporters. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Krishna N. Das)