June 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Monday appointed IDBI Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Kumar Jain as a deputy governor of the central bank for three years.

Jain, who is also the managing director of the state-run lender, had previously led Indian Bank for a couple of years, Rajeev Kumar, secretary, Department of Financial Services at the Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet. here (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)